Most recent median home sales in Ouachita Parish up at $206,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Ouachita Parish saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $194,200.

The median home sold for $206,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 6.1% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 2.7% at $206,000 compared to $200,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.thenewsstar.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $193,500 median selling price in Ouachita Parish was up 1.8% in August from $190,000 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 1.5% from a median of $196,500.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 44.5% in sales price this August to a median of $915,000 from $1,650,000 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 34.6% from $680,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Ouachita Parish dropped by 83.5% since August 2022 from 170 to 28. All residential home sales totaled to $7.5 million.

In Louisiana, homes sold at a median of $218,813 this August, down 6.9% from $235,000 in July. There were 1,268 recorded sales across the state this August, down 73.6% from 4,796 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Louisiana decreased by 66.9% from $1 billion in July to $341.5 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Louisiana, 1.34% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 2.44% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Louisiana decreased by 8.3% from a median of $237,838 in July to $218,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 0.6% from $219,217.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 18.6% from a median of $185,500 in July to $220,000 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 15.8% from the median of $190,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

<% {"siteCode": "PMON"} %>

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Most recent median home sales in Ouachita Parish up at $206,000