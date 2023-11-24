Most recent median home sales in Owen County down at $187,500

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Owen County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $201,922.

The median home sold for $187,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 7.1% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 21.9% at $187,500 compared to $153,840.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.indystar.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $187,500 median selling price in Owen County was down 7.1% in August from $201,922 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 25% from a median of $150,000.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Owen County dropped by 47.5% since August 2022 from 40 to 21. All residential home sales totaled to $1.4 million.

In Indiana, homes sold at a median of $242,561 this August, down 2.3% from $248,311 in July. There were 3,994 recorded sales across the state this August, down 70.6% from 13,561 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Indiana decreased by 62.1% from $1.9 billion in July to $717 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Indiana, 1.48% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 1.16% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Indiana decreased by 2.1% from a median of $248,997 in July to $243,806 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 6.8% from $228,308.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 12.7% from a median of $231,963 in July to $202,493 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 2.2% from the median of $207,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Most recent median home sales in Owen County down at $187,500