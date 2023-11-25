Most recent median home sales in Washington County up at $300,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Washington County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $255,000.

The median home sold for $300,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 17.6% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 13.2% at $300,000 compared to $265,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.heraldmailmedia.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $342,500 median selling price in Washington County was up 18.1% in August from $290,000 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 14.6% from a median of $299,000.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 14.8% in sales price this August to a median of $240,000 from $209,000 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 24.7% from $192,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Washington County dropped by 75.7% since August 2022 from 218 to 53. All residential home sales totaled to $17.2 million.

In Maryland, homes sold at a median of $362,125 this August, down 10.9% from $406,405 in July. There were 2,473 recorded sales across the state this August, down 72.5% from 9,000 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Maryland decreased by 83.1% from $6.5 billion in July to $1.1 billion this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Maryland, 4.61% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 5.5% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Maryland decreased by 1.6% from a median of $460,000 in July to $452,825 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 0.6% from $450,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 18.1% from a median of $335,000 in July to $274,500 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 10% from the median of $305,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Most recent median home sales in Washington County up at $300,000