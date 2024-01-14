Most recent median home sales in Sebastian County down at $180,000

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Sebastian County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $185,500.

The median home sold for $180,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was up 12.5% at $180,000 compared to $160,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.swtimes.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $179,950 median selling price in Sebastian County was down 2.3% in October from $184,250 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 12.5% from a median of $160,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 14.3% in sales price this October to a median of $583,000 from $510,000 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 86% from $4,167,500. One homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Sebastian County dropped by 8% since October 2022 from 163 to 150. All residential home sales totaled to $32.8 million.

In Arkansas, homes sold at a median of $225,000 this October, down 2.2% from $230,000 in September. There were 2,697 recorded sales across the state this October, down 19% from 3,331 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Arkansas increased by 3.2% from $875 million in September to $903.4 million this October.

Out of all residential home sales in Arkansas, 4.75% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, up from 2.88% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Arkansas decreased by 2.2% from a median of $230,000 in September to $225,000 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 9.8% from $204,868.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 7.6% from a median of $230,000 in September to $247,500 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 16.5% from the median of $212,500 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Most recent median home sales in Sebastian County down at $180,000