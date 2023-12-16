Most recent median home sales in New Hanover County down at $380,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in New Hanover County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $393,250.

The median home sold for $380,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3.4% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 5.6% at $380,000 compared to $360,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.starnewsonline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $415,000 median selling price in New Hanover County was down 1.2% in September from $420,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 12.2% from a median of $370,000.

Twenty-five condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 33 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 4.8% in sales price this September to a median of $326,500 from $343,000 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 1.1% from $330,000. Five homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to seven recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in New Hanover County dropped by 29.8% since September 2022 from 510 to 358. All residential home sales totaled to $193.6 million.

In North Carolina, homes sold at a median of $314,598 this September, down 2.8% from $323,541 in August. There were 13,211 recorded sales across the state this September, down 26.8% from 18,052 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in North Carolina decreased by 3.6% from $8.3 billion in August to $8 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in North Carolina, 7.52% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 6.39% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across North Carolina decreased by 3.4% from a median of $320,864 in August to $310,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 1.6% from $315,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 1% from a median of $331,000 in August to $327,750 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 5.7% from the median of $310,000 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

