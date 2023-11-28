Most recent median home sales in Richland County down at $135,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Richland County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $155,000.

The median home sold for $135,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 12.9% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was down 12.3% at $135,000 compared to $154,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $130,000 median selling price in Richland County was down 13.3% in August from $150,000 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 13.3% from a median of $150,000.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 9.1% in sales price this August to a median of $220,000 from $201,637 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 3.5% from $212,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Richland County dropped by 57.2% since August 2022 from 278 to 119. All residential home sales totaled to $17.4 million.

In Ohio, homes sold at a median of $226,392 this August, up 2.7% from $220,401 in July. There were 4,853 recorded sales across the state this August, down 73.2% from 18,113 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Ohio decreased by 53.1% from $3.6 billion in July to $1.7 billion this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Ohio, 3.4% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 1.82% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Ohio increased by 1.8% from a median of $222,414 in July to $226,473 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 7.8% from $210,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 4.1% from a median of $217,000 in July to $226,000 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 14.8% from the median of $196,900 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Most recent median home sales in Richland County down at $135,000