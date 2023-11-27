Most recent median home sales in Broome County down at $153,762

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Broome County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $165,650.

The median home sold for $153,762, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 7.2% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was down 0.6% at $153,762 compared to $154,725.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $155,700 median selling price in Broome County was down 6.1% in August from $165,825 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 0.5% from a median of $154,975.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 29.5% in sales price this August to a median of $98,762 from $140,000 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 30.7% from $142,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Broome County dropped by 63.4% since August 2022 from 202 to 74. All residential home sales totaled to $13.9 million.

In New York, homes sold at a median of $558,250 this August, up 32.8% from $420,524 in July. There were 4,203 recorded sales across the state this August, down 73.7% from 15,957 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in New York decreased by 34.3% from $7 billion in July to $4.6 billion this August.

Out of all residential home sales in New York, 21.41% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 15.77% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across New York increased by 38.9% from a median of $370,213 in July to $514,081 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 39.6% from $368,379.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 4.4% from a median of $598,583 in July to $625,000 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.4% from the median of $622,499 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

