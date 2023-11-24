Most recent median home sales in Knox County up at $139,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Knox County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $127,000.

The median home sold for $139,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 9.4% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 33% at $139,000 compared to $104,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $139,000 median selling price in Knox County was up 9.4% in August from $127,000 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 35.9% from a median of $102,250.

Two condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to three recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Knox County dropped by 75.4% since August 2022 from 69 to 17. All residential home sales totaled to $4.3 million.

In Illinois, homes sold at a median of $287,557 this August, up 2.7% from $279,903 in July. There were 6,589 recorded sales across the state this August, down 59.5% from 16,283 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Illinois decreased by 39.8% from $4.3 billion in July to $2.6 billion this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Illinois, 4.87% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 4.95% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Illinois increased by 3.6% from a median of $280,000 in July to $290,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.5% from $275,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 3.1% from a median of $275,000 in July to $283,549 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 13.4% from the median of $250,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

