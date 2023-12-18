Most recent median home sales in Livingston County down at $117,500

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Livingston County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $123,500.

The median home sold for $117,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 4.9% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 17.5% at $117,500 compared to $100,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $117,500 median selling price in Livingston County was up 2.3% in September from $114,900 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 17.5% from a median of $100,000.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Livingston County rose by 7.3% since September 2022 from 41 to 44. All residential home sales totaled to $5.8 million.

In Illinois, homes sold at a median of $273,227 this September, down 2.4% from $279,961 in August. There were 11,504 recorded sales across the state this September, down 21.2% from 14,589 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Illinois decreased by 10.4% from $5 billion in August to $4.5 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Illinois, 4.17% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, down from 4.36% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Illinois decreased by 2.1% from a median of $280,888 in August to $275,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.8% from $260,056.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.1% from a median of $274,844 in August to $269,177 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 5.7% from the median of $254,700 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

