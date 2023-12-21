Most recent median home sales in Polk County up at $261,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Polk County saw houses sell for more than the previous month's median sale price of $246,000.

The median home sold for $261,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means the price in September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 6.1% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 11.1% from $235,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in reporting. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at datacentral.desmoinesregister.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $268,450 median selling price in Polk County was up 7.4% in September from $250,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 12.3% from a median of $239,000.

Condominium and townhome sales of $1 million or more up

Thirty-five condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to four recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased 8.4% in sales price this September to a median of $225,000 from $207,500 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 2.3% from $220,000.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Polk County dropped by 10.3% since September 2022 from 739 to 663. All residential property sales totaled to $264.6 million.

The picture across Iowa

In Iowa, homes sold at a median of $216,937 this September, up 0.9% from $215,000 in August. There were 2,958 recorded sales across the state, down 17.1% from 3,568 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential property sales in Iowa increased by 40.7% from $1 billion in August to $1.4 billion this September.

Out of all residential property sales in Iowa, 4.4 % of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 2% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Iowa increased by 0.9% from a median of $213,083 in August to $215,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 10% from $195,529.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.8% from a median of $228,750 in August to $230,500 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 9.8% from the median of $210,000 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

