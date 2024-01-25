Most recent median home sales in Erie County up at $179,900

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Erie County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $165,450.

The median home sold for $179,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 8.7% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was up 5.5% at $179,900 compared to $170,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.goerie.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $180,000 median selling price in Erie County was up 11.1% in October from $162,005 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 8.8% from a median of $165,500.

Four single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 50.3% in sales price this October to a median of $128,750 from $259,000 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 54% from $280,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this October.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Erie County dropped by 6.7% since October 2022 from 267 to 249. All residential home sales totaled to $57.1 million.

Home sales down statewide

In Pennsylvania, homes sold at a median of $250,000 this October, down 0.3% from $250,727 in September. There were 10,839 recorded sales across the state this October, down 13.8% from 12,568 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Pennsylvania decreased by 4.8% from $3.9 billion in September to $3.7 billion this October.

Out of all residential home sales in Pennsylvania, 2.84% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, down from 3.29% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Pennsylvania decreased by 1.2% from a median of $257,479 in September to $254,344 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 2.7% from $247,646.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 1.2% from a median of $240,678 in September to $237,680 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 2.2% from the median of $243,000 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County median home sales: Prices up at $179,900 in recent data