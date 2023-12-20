Most recent median home sales in St. Johns County up at $520,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in St. Johns County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $485,500.

The median home sold for $520,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 7.1% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 1.2% at $520,000 compared to $513,750.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.staugustine.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $549,900 median selling price in St. Johns County was up 6.8% in September from $515,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 3.8% from a median of $529,900.

Forty-six condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 36 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 0.8% in sales price this September to a median of $357,000 from $360,000 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 8.2% from $330,000. Four homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in St. Johns County rose by 15.3% since September 2022 from 378 to 436. All residential home sales totaled to $312.9 million.

In Florida, homes sold at a median of $371,604 this September, down 3.5% from $385,000 in August. There were 30,278 recorded sales across the state this September, down 1.7% from 30,787 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Florida decreased by 17% from $27.8 billion in August to $23.1 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Florida, 8.6% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 7.73% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Florida decreased by 2.6% from a median of $410,295 in August to $399,453 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 4.1% from $383,590.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 1.3% from a median of $308,938 in August to $304,990 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 2% from the median of $298,951 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Most recent median home sales in St. Johns County up at $520,000