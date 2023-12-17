Most recent median home sales in Greenville County up at $333,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Greenville County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $324,000.

The median home sold for $333,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 2.8% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 7.4% at $333,000 compared to $310,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.greenvilleonline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $335,000 median selling price in Greenville County was up 2.3% in September from $327,500 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes has been up 7.4% from a median of $312,000.

Fifty-five condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 27 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 11.4% in sales price this September to a median of $235,000 from $211,000 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 19% from $197,425. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this September.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Greenville County dropped by 21.5% since September 2022 from 757 to 594. All residential home sales totaled to $1.4 billion.

In South Carolina, homes sold at a median of $309,979 this September, down 1.6% from $315,000 in August. There were 6,093 recorded sales across the state this September, down 17.4% from 7,376 in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in South Carolina decreased by 10% from $4.5 billion in August to $4 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in South Carolina, 7.57% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 7.31% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across South Carolina decreased by 3.1% from a median of $325,000 in August to $315,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state has been the same.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1.9% from a median of $270,000 in August to $275,000 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 10% from the median of $250,000 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices and then dividing it by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one, particularly low or high sales.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Most recent median home sales in Greenville County up at $333,000