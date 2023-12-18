Most recent median home sales in Lincoln County up at $284,121

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Lincoln County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $173,125.

The median home sold for $284,121, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 64.1% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 20.5% at $284,121 compared to $235,728.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $299,433 median selling price in Lincoln County was up 2.4% in September from $292,468 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 16.1% from a median of $258,000.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 90.5% in sales price this September to a median of $272,636 from $143,125 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 235.6% from $81,250. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this September.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Lincoln County dropped by 6.9% since September 2022 from 29 to 27. All residential home sales totaled to $4.3 million.

In New Mexico, homes sold at a median of $312,500 this September, up 2% from $306,250 in August. There were 2,570 recorded sales across the state this September, down 12.4% from 2,934 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in New Mexico decreased by 5.5% from $406.8 million in August to $384.3 million this September.

Out of all residential home sales in New Mexico, 1.25% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 1.12% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across New Mexico increased by 2.6% from a median of $312,443 in August to $320,625 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.3% from $304,482.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.7% from a median of $262,500 in August to $264,396 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1.4% from the median of $260,687 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Ruidoso News: Most recent median home sales in Lincoln County up at $284,121