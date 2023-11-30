Most recent median home sales in Taunton are up at $460,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Bristol County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $453,000.

The median home sold for $460,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 1.5% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 6.4% at $460,000 compared to $432,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $467,500 median selling price in Bristol County was down 1.3% in August from $473,450 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 0.7% from a median of $470,950.

One condominium or townhouse sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to nine recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 10.9% in sales price this August to a median of $416,000 from $375,000 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 30% from $320,000. Four homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to four recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Bristol County dropped by 82.8% since August 2022 from 551 to 95. All residential home sales totaled to $52.1 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $595,000 this August, up 0.4% from $592,916 in July. There were 1,097 recorded sales across the state this August, down 86.5% from 8,103 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 82.1% from $4.5 billion in July to $809.2 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 16.59% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 15.24% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts increased by 1.6% from a median of $610,360 in July to $620,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 8.8% from $569,992.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 7.5% from a median of $540,000 in July to $499,500 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.9% from the median of $495,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

