Most recent median home sales in Greenville County down at $328,408

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Greenville County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $339,700.

The median home sold for $328,408, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3.3% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was up 4.3% at $328,408 compared to $315,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $335,000 median selling price in Greenville County was down 1.5% in October from $340,000 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes has been up 5.5% from a median of $317,500.

Twenty-two single-family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 19 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 5.3% in sales price this October to a median of $247,500 from $235,000 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 15.4% from $214,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this October.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Greenville County dropped by 1.5% since October 2022 from 664 to 654. All residential home sales totaled to $262.6 million.

In South Carolina, homes sold at a median of $312,658 this October, up 0.9% from $310,000 in September. There were 5,632 recorded sales across the state this October, down 18.1% from 6,877 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in South Carolina decreased by 17.7% from $4.1 billion in September to $3.4 billion this October.

Out of all residential home sales in South Carolina, 8.1% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, up from 6.27% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across South Carolina increased by 2% from a median of $318,150 in September to $324,392 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.9% from $306,204.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 5.5% from a median of $275,000 in September to $260,000 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 4.6% from the median of $248,500 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices and then dividing it by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one, particularly low or high sales.

