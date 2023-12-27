Most recent median home sales in Plymouth County down at $530,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Plymouth County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $555,000.

The median home sold for $530,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 4.5% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was down 3.6% at $530,000 compared to $550,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $550,000 median selling price in Plymouth County was down 4.3% in September from $575,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 1.8% from a median of $560,000.

Forty condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 65 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 7.1% in sales price this September to a median of $450,000 from $420,000 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 1.7% from $442,500. Three homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to nine recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Plymouth County dropped by 34.2% since September 2022 from 617 to 406. All residential home sales totaled to $257.5 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $550,166 this September, down 6.6% from $588,792 in August. There were 4,851 recorded sales across the state this September, down 74.7% from 19,196 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 25.7% from $4.8 billion in August to $3.6 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 14.47% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 11.7% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts decreased by 4.9% from a median of $610,000 in August to $580,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 12.6% from $515,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 7.3% from a median of $529,166 in August to $490,750 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 9.1% from the median of $450,000 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Most recent median home sales in Plymouth County down at $530,000