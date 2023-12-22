Most recent median home sales in Marathon County up slightly at $227,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Marathon County saw houses sell for slightly higher than the previous month's median sale price of $225,000.

The median home sold for $227,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 0.9% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 8.1% at $227,000 compared to $210,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.jsonline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $230,750 median selling price in Marathon County was up 2.6% in September from $225,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 10.5% from a median of $208,750.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 41.2% in sales price this September to a median of $124,900 from $212,500 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 44.5% from $225,000.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Marathon County rose by 24.7% since September 2022 from 150 to 187. All residential home sales totaled to $46.1 million.

In Wisconsin, homes sold at a median of $275,000 this September, down 4% from $286,428 in August. There were 4,654 recorded sales across the state this September, down 16.9% from 5,600 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Wisconsin decreased by 22% from $2 billion in August to $1.6 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Wisconsin, 2.02% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, down from 2.13% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Wisconsin decreased by 6.1% from a median of $298,108 in August to $280,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 1.8% from $274,946.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.4% from a median of $249,000 in August to $249,900 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 2.8% from the median of $243,000 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices and then dividing it by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Most recent median home sales in Marathon County up slightly at $227,000