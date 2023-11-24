Most recent median home sales in Sheboygan County down at $230,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Sheboygan County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $235,400.

The median home sold for $230,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 2.3% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was down 4.2% at $230,000 compared to $240,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $252,500 median selling price in Sheboygan County was up 7.1% in August from $235,800 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 4.2% from a median of $242,250.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 34.1% in sales price this August to a median of $149,500 from $227,000 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 35.4% from $231,250. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Sheboygan County dropped by 52.2% since August 2022 from 134 to 64. All residential home sales totaled to $16.6 million.

In Wisconsin, homes sold at a median of $288,375 this August, down 0.6% from $290,000 in July. There were 1,730 recorded sales across the state this August, down 74.5% from 6,775 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Wisconsin decreased by 69.3% from $1.9 billion in July to $591.6 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Wisconsin, 1.79% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 5.73% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Wisconsin increased by 0.4% from a median of $298,784 in July to $300,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 10.4% from $271,781.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 6.5% from a median of $256,000 in July to $239,400 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 17.4% from the median of $289,950 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

