Most recent median home sales in San Bernardino County down at $450,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in San Bernardino County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $486,483.

The median home sold for $450,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 7.5% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was the same as $450,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.vvdailypress.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $430,250 median selling price in San Bernardino County was down 6.9% in September from $462,375 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 2.2% from a median of $440,000.

One hundred thirty-seven condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 136 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 0.9% in sales price this September to a median of $557,000 from $562,250 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 8.2% from $515,000. Twenty homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in San Bernardino County dropped by 15.7% since September 2022 from 2,455 to 2,069. All residential home sales totaled to $1.3 billion.

In California, homes sold at a median of $711,570 this September, up 0.3% from $709,137 in August. There were 24,131 recorded sales across the state this September, down 20.1% from 30,182 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in California increased by 21.7% from $38.2 billion in August to $46.5 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in California, 31.06% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 27.69% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across California decreased by 1.2% from a median of $717,255 in August to $708,579 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 2.4% from $691,954.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 5.8% from a median of $684,948 in August to $724,745 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 8.9% from the median of $665,285 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Most recent median home sales in San Bernardino County down at $450,000