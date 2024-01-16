Most recent median home sales in Tulare County down at $330,000

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Tulare County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $350,000.

The median home sold for $330,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 5.7% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was the same as $330,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.visaliatimesdelta.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $330,000 median selling price in Tulare County was down 5.7% in October from $350,000 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was the same as the median of $330,000.

Three single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to five recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Tulare County dropped by 15.8% since October 2022 from 240 to 202. All residential home sales totaled to $73.1 million.

In California, homes sold at a median of $725,148 this October, up 2.1% from $710,565 in September. There were 23,624 recorded sales across the state this October, down 10.6% from 26,427 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in California decreased by 24.2% from $46.6 billion in September to $35.3 billion this October.

Out of all residential home sales in California, 32.11% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, up from 28.37% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across California increased by 3.3% from a median of $706,611 in September to $730,043 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 8% from $675,814.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.7% from a median of $725,000 in September to $705,424 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1.1% from the median of $697,877 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Most recent median home sales in Tulare County down at $330,000