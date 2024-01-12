Most recent median home sales in New Hanover County up at $400,000

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in New Hanover County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $380,000.

The median home sold for $400,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 5.3% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was up 6.7% at $400,000 compared to $374,750.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $412,000 median selling price in New Hanover County was down 0.7% in October from $415,000 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 9.7% from a median of $375,500.

Thirty-eight single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 23 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 12.3% in sales price this October to a median of $366,500 from $326,500 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 3.2% from $355,000. Three homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to four recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

In October, the number of recorded sales in New Hanover County dropped by 12.9% since October 2022 from 396 to 345. All residential home sales totaled to $263 million.

In North Carolina, homes sold at a median of $325,000 this October, up 3.2% from $315,039 in September. There were 12,458 recorded sales across the state this October, down 16.3% from 14,883 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in North Carolina decreased by 18.3% from $8.1 billion in September to $6.6 billion this October.

Out of all residential home sales in North Carolina, 8.4% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, up from 7.96% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across North Carolina increased by 3.3% from a median of $312,665 in September to $322,850 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 2.5% from $315,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 3% from a median of $330,000 in September to $340,000 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is the same as the median of $340,000 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

