Most recent median home sales in Tulare County up at $350,000

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Tulare County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $338,250.

The median home sold for $350,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 3.5% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 12.9% at $350,000 compared to $310,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $350,000 median selling price in Tulare County was up 3.5% in September from $338,250 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 12.9% from a median of $310,000.

Five condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Tulare County dropped by 7.5% since September 2022 from 319 to 295. All residential home sales totaled to $117.4 million.

In California, homes sold at a median of $711,570 this September, up 0.3% from $709,137 in August. There were 24,131 recorded sales across the state this September, down 20.1% from 30,182 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in California increased by 21.7% from $38.2 billion in August to $46.5 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in California, 31.06% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 27.69% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across California decreased by 1.2% from a median of $717,255 in August to $708,579 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 2.4% from $691,954.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 5.8% from a median of $684,948 in August to $724,745 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 8.9% from the median of $665,285 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

