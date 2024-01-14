Most recent median home sales in Saline County up at $158,250

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Saline County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $154,375.

The median home sold for $158,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 2.5% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was down 10.9% at $158,250 compared to $177,628.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.cjonline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $164,940 median selling price in Saline County was up 4.6% in October from $157,681 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 6.7% from a median of $176,750.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 7.1% in sales price this October to a median of $109,843 from $118,281 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 48.3% from $212,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this October.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Saline County dropped by 2.9% since October 2022 from 105 to 102. All residential home sales totaled to $9 million.

In Kansas, homes sold at a median of $258,250 this October, down 3.9% from $268,625 in September. There were 2,973 recorded sales across the state this October, down 7.5% from 3,215 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Kansas decreased by 8.2% from $592.7 million in September to $544.3 million this October.

Out of all residential home sales in Kansas, 0.98% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, down from 1.03% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Kansas decreased by 3.4% from a median of $272,719 in September to $263,544 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 5.4% from $278,431.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2% from a median of $189,375 in September to $185,518 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 12.1% from the median of $210,937 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Most recent median home sales in Saline County up at $158,250