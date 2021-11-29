Most of Rehoboth Sunglass Hut's glasses, cash stolen in burglary: Police

Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary at the Rehoboth Beach Sunglass Hut.

Saturday night or early Sunday morning, a man forced his way into the store located in the Midway Tanger Outlets. The man then took most of the store's sunglasses and cash from the register, according to a news release.

The release says the man was "possibly" driving a Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Delaware State Police.

