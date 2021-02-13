The Most Reliable Car Brands on the Road

Mark Shrayber
Bruce Benedict / Kia
When you buy a new car, you want to ensure you’re getting the most value for your money. That doesn’t mean that you’re looking for bells and whistles. Most often it means you’re looking for the most reliable car to bring into your life.

Using data from J.D. Power and Associates, GOBankingRates has put together a list of the manufacturers with the least number of problems in the first three months. These brands’ cars came in under the industry average of 166 problems per 100 new cars. Take a look if you need a reliable vehicle.

Last updated: Feb. 9, 2021

Hyundai Ioniq Electric
10. Hyundai

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 153

The prolific automobile maker isn’t just reliable — several of its models made the shortlist for top vehicles in their segment (type of car). The Tuscon was rated as the best compact SUV, while the Veloster tied for best compact sporty vehicle when it comes to fewest problems.

9. Volkswagen

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 152

VW continues to be one of the most reliable brands around and the Jetta made the shortlist for best compact car.

2020 GMC Sierra AT4.
8. GMC

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 151

Aside from having fewer problems than average among new vehicles, GMC’s Sierra also made the shortlist for large light duty pickup.

2019 Buick Encore.
7. Buick

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 150

Buick’s Encore also made it onto the shortlist of best small SUVs. Plus, General Motors’ Yantai Dongyue 2 manufacturing plant in China, which produces Buick’s Envision, received an award for pushing out vehicles with the fewest defects or malfunctions.

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
6. Mitsubishi

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 148

Mitsubishi is only 1 of 3 Japanese brands to rank above the industry average for the fewest problems. The manufacturer’s Outlander Sport also made it onto J.D. Power’s shortlist for best small SUVs.

2020 Genesis G70
5. Genesis

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 142

Luxury cars don’t always mean “zero problems.” In fact, Genesis is 1 of 3 premium manufacturers to create autos that have fewer than average problems in the first few months. The trade-off to having more complex tech in your car is that the tech can require a lot of support.

2020 Chevrolet Malibu.
3. (tie) Chevrolet and Ram

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 141

Chevrolet and Ram also make some very reliable vehicles, though these manufacturers trail just a little behind the best on the list. If you’re looking for the most reliable vehicle, though, you may want to check out the Chevy Sonic, which achieved the study’s best score — only 103 problems per 100 vehicles.

2020 Dodge Journey Crossroad.
1. (tie) Dodge and Kia

  • Problems per 100 vehicles in first 3 months: 136

You can’t go wrong with Dodge or Kia if you’re looking to spend as little time as possible at the dealership. At 136 problems per 100 vehicles, these manufacturers made some of 2020’s most reliable cars. It’s important to keep in mind that “problems” aren’t always defined as issues regarding safety. In many cases, you’re looking at something trivial, like a Bluetooth connection issue.

The Best of the Rest — and the Worst

Jeep, Lexus, Nissan and Cadillac rounded out the list for cars that have the fewest problems compared to the industry average. If you’re looking to avoid problems, though, you may want to think hard before you settle on a Volvo, Audi or Land Rover. These cars report more than 200 problems per 100 new vehicles. And though Teslas definitely have a cool factor, these cars were rated as having 250 problems per 100 vehicles.

