Most Republican voters hope Donald Trump is the GOP's 2024 nominee, Monmouth poll finds

A Monmouth University poll found supporters of former President Donald Trump would have liked an uncontested primary for his bid to represent the Republican Party in next year’s presidential election.

Republicans who support other candidates remain divided over whether they should band together to back one challenger or not.

Trump still leads the GOP's presidential pack with 53% of respondents saying they would like to see him on the ballot when asked. When it comes to a list of the actual candidates, that number climbs to 58%. The rest of the options fall significantly farther behind with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 18%, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 12%, Vivek Ramaswamy at 4% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in last at 2%.

Haley has gained the most ground since July, climbing from 3%, mainly because of an uptick in support from the non-Trump wing of the party and those with a college degree.

Republican voters see Trump as strongest nominee

A majority of Republican voters still to feel Trump would be their party’s strongest nominee, according to the poll. About 54% say he would definitely be the strongest candidate against President Joe Biden, up from 48% in September and 45% in July.

The poll even found that 41% of Republicans that support other candidates feel that Trump would be the strongest candidate against Biden.

“We can parse these numbers until the cows come home, but the results don’t look good for any candidate not named Trump. Certainly, there is always an outside chance of an upset in an early primary shaking things up, but most Republicans seem to anticipate an inevitable outcome,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

Among Trump supporters, 63% would have preferred a primary where other candidates stepped aside in favor of Trump while just 28% preferred a primary with others running against Trump.

What did Republicans supporting other candidates say?

As for Republican voters supporting the other candidates, 51% said some candidates should drop out so it can be a two-person race with just one candidate facing Trump and while that is a majority, 44% say the remaining candidates should stay in the race and let the chips fall where they may during the primaries.

“Most Trump voters feel he should have been given the deference of an incumbent. Among Republicans who want an alternative, though, there isn’t really a clear sense that a viable contender has emerged who they can rally around,” Murray said.

Trump and DeSantis have seen high personal ratings among Republican voters — 76% favorable and 18% unfavorable and 62% favorable and 19% unfavorable respectively — while Christie is broadly viewed in the negative, 12% favorable and 65% unfavorable.

The Monmouth University Poll was done by phone and online from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. There were 540 Republican and Republican leaning voters in the United States polled.

