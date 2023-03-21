Most Riskier Asia-Pacific Bank Bonds Rebound After Rout

Harry Suhartono
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Riskier dollar bonds sold by banks in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded early on Tuesday after a rout triggered by the wipeout in Credit Suisse Group’s Additional Tier 1 debt a day earlier.

More than half of 50 Additional Tier 1 dollar-denominated bonds issued by banks in the region gained as of 9:26 am in Hong Kong, with Westpac Banking Corp.’s perpetual notes rising 4.4 cents against the dollar to 82.6 cents, the most since early 2020, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group’s perpetual note advanced nearly 4.6 cents to 94.6 cents per dollar and perpetual debt of The Bank of East Asia rose 1.1 cents, rebounding from a record daily drop.

The selloff on Monday followed the wipeout of 16 billion francs ($17.3 billion) of Credit Suisse’s riskiest bonds after UBS Group AG agreed to buy the bank in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets.

Additional Tier 1 notes were created after the Global Financial Crisis to ensure that losses in times of crises would be borne by investors, rather than taxpayers bailing out borrowers.

