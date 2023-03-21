Most Riskier Asia-Pacific Bank Bonds Rebound After Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Riskier dollar bonds sold by banks in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded early on Tuesday after a rout triggered by the wipeout in Credit Suisse Group’s Additional Tier 1 debt a day earlier.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More than half of 50 Additional Tier 1 dollar-denominated bonds issued by banks in the region gained as of 9:26 am in Hong Kong, with Westpac Banking Corp.’s perpetual notes rising 4.4 cents against the dollar to 82.6 cents, the most since early 2020, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group’s perpetual note advanced nearly 4.6 cents to 94.6 cents per dollar and perpetual debt of The Bank of East Asia rose 1.1 cents, rebounding from a record daily drop.

The selloff on Monday followed the wipeout of 16 billion francs ($17.3 billion) of Credit Suisse’s riskiest bonds after UBS Group AG agreed to buy the bank in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets.

Additional Tier 1 notes were created after the Global Financial Crisis to ensure that losses in times of crises would be borne by investors, rather than taxpayers bailing out borrowers.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.