Opened in June 2018, the aptly named Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi is located at the top of a corporate building, allowing guests to take in the stunning view of Seattle’s verdant scenery and stunning architecture. The interior is nothing but elegant as well. Designed by Las Vegas–based DezMotif Studios, the main dining area features enormous cast replicas of tree roots suspended in the air. The trees in the dining room are the exact same wood that the chefs use in the kitchen to grill meat and poultry. 10400 NE 4th St, Suite 3100, Bellevue, Washington ascendprime.com