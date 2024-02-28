Most satisfying holiday sounds revealed - with waves crashing coming out top

TechCrunch

Thrasio, the U.S. start-up that raised billions of dollars and popularized the concept of e-commerce aggregation -- buying up and restructuring dozens of smaller brands and third parties selling on marketplaces like Amazon in a bid for better economies of scale -- has commenced a restructuring of its own. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to cut its losses on a mountain of debt. Thrasio raised more than $3 billion in equity and debt over the years to fuel its roll-up play, and its collapse into bankruptcy protection is one of the biggest examples of how mighty growth-stage tech companies have fallen in recent times.