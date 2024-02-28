Most satisfying holiday sounds revealed - with waves crashing coming out top
The most satisfying holiday sounds include unzipping the luggage, pouring a drink into an empty glass of ice - and suitcase wheels rolling along the floor. A poll, of 2,000 holidaymakers, found the turning of a book page, crashing waves, and the noise of a cork popping also ranked high in the top 20 list. Others immediately think of a trip away when they hear the sizzle of breakfast cooking, a buzzy atmosphere, or the splash of a swimming pool. While the sound of cocktails being made and the ding of a lift also made the cut, with 51 per cent associating specific noises with a holiday.