'The most serious fight': Man seeks change after his dog was stabbed at Chandler dog park

Conrad Calderon is fighting for change after his dog Tawny was stabbed two times at Shawnee Dog Park in Chandler on Thursday night.

Calderon and his girlfriend got Tawny in early December from the Arizona Animal Control Center. He described her as a one-and-a-half-year-old pit-bull terrier mix, a cuddler with soft fur, and said she fit in perfectly with his other dogs.

”Tawny. I’m trying, you’re not forgotten, you’re loved and I miss you,” Calderon said.

It was one of Tawny’s first few trips to the dog park when the attack happened. He said he and Tawny were leaving the dog park when she went up to two other dogs at the gates to the park. Calderon said Tawny wanted to play, and the other owner wanted nothing to do with her.

Photos of Tawny provided by Conrad Calderon.

Calderon said there was a “scuffle” between the dogs and then he saw the owner walk away while folding a pocketknife.

“The most serious fight I have ever seen, somebody might get bit,” Calderon explained how this interaction did not warrant for Tawny to be stabbed. “A dog might need to go to the vet because the other dog bit it pretty hard, but guess what, everyone survived.”

Two people close by who were waiting to leave the dog park had seen what happened and told Calderon his dog had been stabbed twice. The two witnesses helped take Tawny to the vet, where she passed away with Calderon and his girlfriend by her side.

Calderon expressed a desire to understand what he might have missed and what potential issues could have arisen for this to happen. He said he asked the witnesses and he said they seemed just as shocked. Neither Calderon or the witnesses stayed at the dark park as Calderon said he was in shock and it was urgent they get Tawny to the vet as fast as possible.

“I think the guy just went on about his business at the dog park and it is my understanding he stayed there and chit chatted with people like nothing happened,” Calderon said.

An active investigation is underway by Chandler Police. They said they could not provide any updates on the case at this time.

Photos of Tawny provided by Conrad Calderon.

Calderon said he is confused, angry and lost. He said the house does not feel the same without Tawny, but he is determined to make change. He is advocating for there to be cameras at dog parks.

“Justice for me would mean this guy is outed as a dog murderer, he’s banned from dog parks … he’s criminally prosecuted … I just want people to know this dude is dangerous,” Calderon said.

A Chandler board meeting will happen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Calderon plans to be in attendance to talk about what can be done to increase dog park safety.

While what happened to Tawny was not reported as common, Arizona has seen an increase in animal abuse over the past year, according to The Arizona Humane Society. Joe Casados, a spokesperson for The Humane Society, said it saw a 21% increase in reported animal abuse cases in 2023.

The Humane Society responded to more than 15,000 calls for service and initiated close to 10,000 animal abuse case investigations which was a 21% increase from 2022, according to Casados.

Calderon hopes to memorialize Tawny either through a plaque or if they do install cameras, by calling them the “Tawney Cam,” so people understand why there are cameras at the dog park and what happened.

“I’m going to make change, it’s going to happen, one way or another,” Calderon said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man seeks change after his dog is stabbed at Phoenix-area dog park