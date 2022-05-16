Most of Shanghai has ended virus spread, 1M left in lockdown

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown, authorities said Monday, as the city moves toward reopening and economic data showed the gloomy impact of China's “zero-COVID" policy.

Vice Mayor Zong Ming said 15 out of Shanghai’s 16 districts had eliminated virus transmission among those not already in quarantine.

“The epidemic in our city is under effective control. Prevention measures have achieved incremental success," Zong said at a news briefing.

Supermarkets, malls and restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday with limits on the numbers of people and mandated “no contact" transactions. But restrictions on movement remain in place and the subway train system remains closed for now.

Even as case numbers fall, city and national authorities have sent mixed messages about the state of Shanghai's outbreak and when life can return to normal in the city of 25 million, where many residents have been confined to their homes, compounds and neighborhoods for more than 50 days. A prospective date of June 1 has been given for a full re-opening.

Zong said that authorities “remain sober" about the possibility of the outbreak rebounding, particularly as reports of new infections continue to come in from centralized isolation centers and older, rundown neighborhoods.

“Citywide, our prevention efforts are still not firmly enough established and it requires all of our continuing hard work and the cooperation of the broad masses of citizens and friends ... to restore the normal running of the city in an orderly fashion," Zong said.

Shanghai's ruthless and frequently chaotic implementation of virus restrictions has sparked protests over the lack of food, medical care, freedom of movement and already highly limited privacy rights.

Despite that, China has rejected all criticisms “zero-COVID," including from the World Health Organization. The ruling Communist Party says it is committed to “resolutely fighting any attempts to distort, question or dismiss China’s anti-COVID policy.”

China reported 1,159 cases of infection Monday, the vast majority in Shanghai. Almost all were infections without symptoms.

In Beijing, where a much smaller outbreak has led to mass testing and a lockdown imposed building by building, 54 cases were reported. Authorities have ordered people to work from home, moved schools online and limited restaurants to take-out only in the capital.

China's strict lockdowns have played havoc with employment, supply chains and the economy in general, and data released Monday showed factory and consumer activity was even weaker than expected in April.

Retail sales plunged 11.1%, while manufacturing output sank 2.9% after factories closed and those that kept operating with employees living at their workplace were forced to reduce output due to disruption in supplies of components.

About half of the 9,000 biggest industrial enterprises in Shanghai are back at work after controls that shut down most of the city starting in late March eased, said Fu Linghui, director of statistics for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Private sector economists have China's economic growth forecasts for this year to as low as 2%, well below the ruling party target of 5.5% and last year’s 8.1% expansion.

Despite such news, politics continues to drive the ruling party's response to the pandemic. Looking ahead to a key conclave later this year, party leaders said after a May 5 meeting that containing outbreaks would take priority over the economy.

___

Associated Press writer Joe McDonald contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Shanghai aims for return to normal life from June 1

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas. Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference, gave the clearest timetable yet for a return to normal for the city's 25 million people who have been frustrated by more than six weeks of lockdowns and inconsistent messaging as to when they can resume their lives. Shanghai officials declared the city's epidemic under control but they also said their goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place.

  • Some Shanghai businesses to reopen from COVID lockdown Monday, officials say

    Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes.

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10% from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday, rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials. The surge in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, marked the fastest year-on-year rise in a single month since comparable data became available in 1981. Unlike other central banks worried about surging inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept its ultra-easy monetary policy in place on the view that the cost-push rise in inflation is not bringing long-term price expectations to its 2% target.

  • Relatives of Azovstal fighters appeal to China's Xi

    STORY: “Today we appeal to Xi Jinping, because he is Putin's economic partner, and Putin can enter into a dialogue with him. So we ask him to have this fruitful dialogue and through the extraction procedure to take our fighters to a third country, which could be Turkey,” the wife of a Ukrainian marine, Hanna Ivleyeva, told the media.Mariupol, which has seen the heaviest fighting in nearly three months of the war, is now in Russian hands but hundreds of Ukrainian defenders are still holding out at the Azovstal steelworks complex despite weeks of heavy Russian bombardment.Very complex talks are underway to evacuate a large number of wounded soldiers from a besieged steel works in the strategic southeastern port of Mariupol in return for the release of Russian prisoners of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Friday (May 13).Russia, which initially insisted the defenders in the sprawling Soviet-era bunkers beneath the steel works give themselves up, has said little publicly about the talks.

  • Dove Cameron Reveals Which 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists She Wants to Collaborate With

    During the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Dove Cameron spoke to Live From E! about the success of her hit single “Boyfriend” and which artists she wants to collaborate with.

  • Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy

    Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor, which would end nine years of conservative government. Morrison's Liberal Party formally launched its campaign in Brisbane on Sunday, with Morrison detailing the housing policy at the event in a last-ditch appeal to voters.

  • Hoda Kotb Recalls Being ‘Horrified’ by Her Post-Mastectomy Body

    Hoda Kotb underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She recalls being “horrified” by her scars post-surgery.

  • Pete Buttigieg speaks out on baby formula: He's 'set for now' but worries for others

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he worries for other parents who don't have as much access to infant formula.

  • Official: China's economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease

    China’s sluggish economy is reviving as anti-virus curbs are eased and businesses in its commercial capital of Shanghai are allowed to reopen, a Cabinet official said Monday, while data showed April factory and consumer activity was even weaker than expected. About half of the 9,000 biggest industrial enterprises in Shanghai are back at work after controls that shut down most of the city starting in late March eased, said Fu Linghui, director of statistics for the National Bureau of Statistics.

  • Prime Las Vegas Strip Property Markets For Sale

    Another major development may soon be coming to the South Strip as a major vacant parcel goes up for sale.

  • Kylie Jenner Wears a Sexy Bodycon Dress With Travis Scott During Billboard Music Awards Date Night

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don't often do red carpet events together, but for the Billboard Music Awards tonight in Las Vegas, the back-on couple made an exception.

  • Abraham Lincoln's coat, and its hidden, bloody stories

    Currently on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art is the coat worn by President Lincoln on the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre – a treasured object that speaks to tragedy in our nation's history.

  • Russian associate threatens Finland and Sweden with a nuclear strike

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, MAY 14, 2022, 11:35 AM photo: SARMAT MISSILE SYSTEM The head of the State Space Corporation "Roscosmos", Dmitry Rohozin, "joked" about launching a strategic missile system at Finland and Sweden if they join NATO.

  • Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to create abortion havens

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Sunday warned Native American tribes not to create abortion safe havens if Roe v. Wade is overturned and his state enacts a near-total ban on abortions. Stitt told “Fox News Sunday” there was a “possibility” tribes could establish abortion havens if his state makes most abortions illegal. “Oklahomans will…

  • SEA Games Esports Day 3: Singapore beat Malaysia to take home men's Wild Rift bronze

    Host country Vietnam took the gold for Men's League of Legends: Wild Rift, while Indonesia won Free Fire and Thailand emerged victorious in FIFA Online 4.

  • Elon Musk's Bold Las Vegas Strip Project Inches Closer

    The Tesla CEO may be in the news due to Twitter, but he's quietly bringing something very new to Sin City.

  • Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman suffers stroke, says he's feeling 'much better'

    Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading candidate in Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary, revealed Sunday that he had recently suffered a stroke but was on his way to a full recovery and a return to the campaign trail.

  • Fauci and Birx at odds over angry encounter with Pence

    White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and his former colleague Deborah Birx are in rare public disagreement over their recollections of a tense meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. In her recent book, Birx, who served on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, recalled a meeting with the vice president, Fauci and Robert Redfield,…