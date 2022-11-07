Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Flight Centre Travel Group Limited's (ASX:FLT) CEO Compensation

Performance at Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Skroo Turner plans to fix this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 14 November 2022. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing Flight Centre Travel Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$3.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$733k for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 13% above last year. In particular, the salary of AU$651.4k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$1.6b and AU$5.0b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.6m. In other words, Flight Centre Travel Group pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Skroo Turner also holds AU$305m worth of Flight Centre Travel Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$651k AU$625k 89% Other AU$81k AU$26k 11% Total Compensation AU$733k AU$651k 100%

On an industry level, around 54% of total compensation represents salary and 46% is other remuneration. Flight Centre Travel Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 45% per year. Its revenue is up 147% over the last year.

Investors would be a bit wary of companies that have lower EPS On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -53% over three years would not have pleased Flight Centre Travel Group Limited shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders have earned a negative share price return is certainly disconcerting. The poor performance of the share price might have something to do with the lack of earnings growth. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

