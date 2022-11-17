Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's (ASX:HVN) CEO Compensation

Performance at Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) has been reasonably good and CEO Katie Page has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 24 November 2022. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Katie Page Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$5.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$3.9m for the year to June 2022. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary of AU$2.05m makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from AU$3.0b to AU$9.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$5.3m. From this we gather that Katie Page is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Katie Page also holds AU$82m worth of Harvey Norman Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$2.0m AU$2.1m 52% Other AU$1.9m AU$1.8m 48% Total Compensation AU$3.9m AU$3.9m 100%

On an industry level, around 38% of total compensation represents salary and 62% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Harvey Norman Holdings pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's Growth

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 23% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 1.4% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Harvey Norman Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Harvey Norman Holdings is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

