Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Novartis AG's (VTX:NOVN) CEO Compensation

Novartis' Annual General Meeting to take place on 7th of March

Salary of US$1.93m is part of CEO Vas Narasimhan's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Novartis' EPS grew by 1.7% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 5.8%

Under the guidance of CEO Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 7th of March. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Novartis AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Novartis AG has a market capitalization of CHF168b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$12m for the year to December 2022. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.9m.

For comparison, other companies in the Switzerland Pharmaceuticals industry with market capitalizations above CHF7.5b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$9.2m. So it looks like Novartis compensates Vas Narasimhan in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Vas Narasimhan holds CHF24m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$1.9m US$1.9m 16% Other US$9.9m US$9.7m 84% Total Compensation US$12m US$12m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 52% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 48% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Novartis allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Novartis AG's Growth Numbers

Novartis AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 1.7% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 2.0%.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Novartis AG Been A Good Investment?

Novartis AG has generated a total shareholder return of 5.8% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Novartis that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Switching gears from Novartis, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

