Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Is Reasonable

CEO Mike Allcock has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 17 November 2022. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Mike Allcock Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, FW Thorpe Plc has a market capitalization of UK£513m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£547k over the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 27% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at UK£234k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between UK£172m and UK£686m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£703k. From this we gather that Mike Allcock is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Mike Allcock also holds UK£909k worth of FW Thorpe stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary UK£234k UK£213k 43% Other UK£313k UK£218k 57% Total Compensation UK£547k UK£431k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 37% of total compensation represents salary and 63% is other remuneration. According to our research, FW Thorpe has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at FW Thorpe Plc's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, FW Thorpe Plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 7.2% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 22% over the last year.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has FW Thorpe Plc Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 67%, over three years, would leave most FW Thorpe Plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

