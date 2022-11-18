Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For G2 Goldfields Inc. (CVE:GTWO) Is Reasonable

The share price of G2 Goldfields Inc. (CVE:GTWO) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. The upcoming AGM on 24 November 2022 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Dan Noone Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that G2 Goldfields Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$110m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$150k for the year to May 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 20% over the year before. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth CA$150k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below CA$267m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CA$192k. From this we gather that Dan Noone is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Dan Noone directly owns CA$5.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CA$150k CA$188k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation CA$150k CA$188k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 85% of total compensation represents salary and 15% is other remuneration. Speaking on a company level, G2 Goldfields prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at G2 Goldfields Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, G2 Goldfields Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 38% per year. Its revenue is down 13% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has G2 Goldfields Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 170% over three years, G2 Goldfields Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

G2 Goldfields pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 4 warning signs for G2 Goldfields (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: G2 Goldfields is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

