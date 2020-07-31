These are the most significant allegations in Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's unsealed memoir

Reuters

A memoir written by one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, gives an unprecedented look at life inside of the underaged sex ring.

In the 139 page exposé, titled "The Billionaire's Playboy Club," first appeared as part of a batch of unsealed court documents in August 2019. It's once again circulating after it reappeared in another set of unsealed records.

Giuffre describes how Ghislaine Maxwell found her while she worked at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club as a teenager. Maxwell invited her to audition for a masseuse role, then groomed her for sex work, according to Giuffre.

Giuffre also names several of the clients Epstein forced her to sleep with, including Prince Andrew and former senator George Mitchell.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A memoir written by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, has once again appeared in court records, recirculating accusations of manipulation and abuse by sex offender Epstein and his circle of powerful acquaintances — from Prince Andrew to former senator and Disney chairman George Mitchell.

The 139-page exposé is one of the exhibits in Giuffre's lawsuit against Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell, which settled in May 2017. The memoir details Giuffre's life as a teenager inside of Epstein's alleged sex ring, where she said she was forced to have sex with Epstein and Maxwell on command, and to do the same with the men who she described as Epstein's clients, all against a backdrop of expensive champagne, fancy gowns, and frequent trips on Epstein's private jet.

The unpublished memoir was first unsealed in August 2019, amid a batch of court records related to the lawsuit. Another copy of it, which appears identical except for formatting differences, was unsealed on Thursday.

In the memoir, Giuffre said she was just 15 when Maxwell spotted her working at President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort (page 22). (In a 2016 deposition, Giuffre said she misremembered and was actually 16.) Maxwell asked Giuffre to audition for a job as Epstein's traveling masseuse. It was during that first massage that Epstein and Maxwell made their true intentions clear, according to the memoir.

Giuffre claimed she spent more than two years inside of Epstein's sex ring, showing up whenever Epstein called, all the while growing increasingly depressed and addicted to drugs, but too financially dependent to leave Epstein until she met and married an Australian man soon after she turned 18.

These are the most significant allegations Giuffre made in her memoir about her life inside of Epstein's sex ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly played a key role in the abuse

Giuffre's memoir was included in evidence as part of her since-settled lawsuit against Maxwell. Giuffre describes Maxwell as an integral part of Epstein's sex ring and describes her as actively recruiting and grooming underage girls to meet Epstein's sexual needed. But Giuffre also alleges that Maxwell herself participated in sex acts (page 25), and played a key role in manipulating the girls.

In early July, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI. Federal prosecutors in New York accused her of participating in the sexual abuse of underage girls, and of sex-trafficking minors. She's pleaded not guilty, and her trial is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on charges related to the sex abuse and trafficking of young girls.

Giuffre accuses a hotel owner and Senator George Mitchell of having sex with a minor

George Mitchell. More

Jacqueline Larma/AP

Giuffre gives a first-hand account of the many rich and famous people who shared a social life with Epstein, including several men who she claims that Epstein forced her to have sex with when she was underage.

In one passage, she describes her encounter with a man that Epstein called "Rick," who she said at the time "was a hotel owner of some large chain in American called 'Hilton,'" (page 66). Though in her 2016 deposition, she said she couldn't recall the name of the "large hotel name owner."

Giuffre described him as a "short, balding man with straggling remnants of curly brown hair left to show for the remaining bits of youth left in him." She said the man offered to pay her triple what Epstein paid her to perform a similar role for him personally.

A representative for businessman Rick Hilton, the father of Paris Hilton, said that it is not him described in the memoir, as he does not own Hilton, and he does not match the physical description.