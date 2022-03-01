‘The most significant environmental decision since Paris’: Momentum to pass global treaty on plastic pollution

Via AP news wire
·2 min read

Delegates from United Nations member countries are considering proposals for a binding global treaty to curb plastic pollution.

The UN Environment Assembly, meeting February 28 to March 2 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is expected to propose an international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscape.

“For the first time in history, we are seeing unprecedented global momentum to tackle the plague of plastic pollution,” said U.N. Environment Program Executive Director Inger Andersen.

During preparations for the session, Andersen implored member states to take the opportunity to reshape humanity’s “relationship with plastic once and for all” by developing a comprehensive global agreement to combat the problem.

Two major proposals have emerged during years of international discussions about ways to reduce single use plastic.

The first, by Peru and Rwanda, calls for a full spectrum approach to plastic pollution, covering raw materials extraction, plastic production, as well as plastic use and disposal. It urges creation of “an international legally binding agreement ... to prevent and reduce plastic pollution in the environment, including micro plastics.”

The proposal is co-sponsored by Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Norway, the Philippines, Senegal, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Uganda along with the European Union.

A second proposal, sponsored by Japan, calls for an international agreement “to address marine plastic pollution covering the whole life cycle and promoting resource efficiency and circular economy,” including reuse.

The key difference is that Japan’s approach concentrates on marine plastic pollution, while the Peru-Rwanda proposal covers plastic pollution in all environments.

Both proposals envision establishment of a negotiating committee to complete the new plastic treaty by 2024.

If such a plastics treaty is endorsed by the U.N. Environment Assembly, Andersen said it “would be the most significant global; environmental governance decision since the Paris (Climate) Agreement in 2015.”

The environmental group Greenpeace supports the Peru-Rwanda proposal’s full lifecycle approach to addressing plastic pollution.

“Over 140 countries have declared support for opening negotiations on a global plastic treaty,” said Erastus Ooko, the plastics engagement lead for Greenpeace Africa.

“However, support for negotiations is not enough," Ooko said. “These countries should be calling for a legally binding treaty that will match the scale and depth of the plastics crisis.”

Recommended Stories

  • Utah lawmakers pass new media restrictions for House floor

    The Utah House of Representatives approved new rules on Tuesday that limit where members of the press can film and interview lawmakers, following similar action taken by the Utah Senate two weeks ago. The rules extend pandemic-era restrictions on when journalists can report from the floors of state legislative chambers. Journalists covering the Utah Legislature must now ask for permission to interview lawmakers on the floor of the House of Representatives and other restricted areas.

  • US boots 13th Russian diplomat accused of spying

    The U.S. is booting an additional Russian diplomat accused of espionage, lifting diplomatic privileges for someone working within the United Nations Secretariat the day after expelling twelve other Russians accused of being spies."I can confirm that the US Mission to the United Nations informed the Secretariat on 28 February, that is yesterday, [of] its decision to take action," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday. "We...

  • McConnell blasts Reps. Gosar and Greene for speaking to white nationalist group

    McConnell blasts Reps. Gosar and Greene for speaking to white nationalist group

  • Chicago suspends Moscow’s Sister City status over Russian invasion of Ukraine

    After nearly three dozen aldermen called for Chicago’s Sister Cities relationship with Moscow to be suspended while the Russian war on Ukraine is ongoing, Mayor Lori Lightfoot directed World Business Chicago to do just that. “While this is not a decision I enter into lightly, we must send an unambiguous message: we strongly condemn all actions by the Putin regime. This suspension will be ...

  • Putin nemesis Bill Browder's grade on Russian sanctions: '9.5 out of 10'

    Bill Browder has been thinking about how best to put the squeeze on Vladimir Putin and Russia for over 20 years now. And Tuesday, the financier offered up his grade of where things stand on sanctions.

  • Top shipping companies suspend transports to Russia

    The world's biggest shipping companies are suspending shipments to and from Russia amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.The big picture: Maersk, MSC and CMA CGM are all turning from Russia in light of safety and operations concerns, the companies said Tuesday. The move underscores Russia's increasing isolation as businesses and organizations around the world cut ties.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • What you won't hear at State of the Union: Biden botched his first year as president

    Vladimir Putin is the only one to blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Joe Biden's year of appeasement and weakness didn't help.

  • Putin ally repeats call for Russia to use more brutal tactics in Ukraine, admits some of his own troops were killed

    Chechen leader Kadyrov noted losses and injuries in Ukraine, in a post that included a thinly-veiled call for Putin to launch "large-scale measures."

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren raises concerns on stablecoins

    Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at a Senate hearing concerning the broadening usage of stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market. In her opening statement, Senator Warren expressed concerns that stablecoins were being used for criminal activity.

  • 'Only In Australia': Frogs, Mice, Beetle Ride On Snake To Escape Floodwaters

    A viral video shows critters on board a snake as catastrophic floods spread damage across eastern Australia.

  • Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Clip of Daughter Grace Playing with Tortoise: Watch

    The 11-month-old little girl loves animals just like her parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

  • Coal ambassador Joe Manchin is becoming a big “clean” hydrogen champion

    Joe Manchin has a vision of West Virginia’s path to a green economy—and it is paved with coal and gas. The Democratic senator from West Virginia is known for his financial ties to the coal industry, and for tanking the passage of Build Back Better, US president Joe Biden’s social spending and climate bill. In the opening remarks Manchin delivered at the US Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Shot Summit shortly after the act cleared the Senate in August, Manchin emphasized the role of both renewable hydrogen and fossil fuel-derived hydrogen in the projects to be developed.

  • Denmark resumes construction of Norway-Poland gas link

    Construction of the Danish part of Baltic Pipe, which will connect Poland to Norwegian gas fields, is resuming following a 33-month hiatus, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Tuesday. The pipeline is designed to reduce Poland's reliance on Russian gas but construction was halted in May 2019 due to environmental issues. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered worries that Russian gas supplies to Europe could be cut, highlighting the need for diversification of supplies.

  • Nigerian designer turns plastic waste into fashion

    STORY: This fashion designer makes goods from plastic wasteNigerian designer Adejoke Lasisi collects discarded plastic itemsincluding polythene bags, water sachets and packagingThe plastic is then driedshreddedand woven intricately into a traditional Yoruba fabric called 'aso-oke'Lasisi's garments are made from 90% plastic wasteand 10% textile waste(SOUNDBITE) (English) ENVIRONMENTALIST AND FASHION DESIGNER, ADEJOKE LASISI, SAYING:"In the community where I stay I realized that many people just dump their waste you know, to the extent of burning these and these have negative impacts on our environment and health. So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community and started creating opportunities from it in such a way that we now create products and at the same time create empowerment opportunities."

  • Give it to me straight. Is my gas stove killing the planet ... and me?

    Gas stoves are magical, but is it time to give them up? | OPINON

  • Letters to the Editor: A trucker convoy on a pandemic tantrum — is there anything more wasteful?

    The convoy of truckers and others that recently left California for Washington isn't getting any support from L.A. Times readers.

  • This Solar Panel Sucks Water From the Air to Grow Veggies

    Renyuan Li Solar panels are pretty simple: photovoltaic cells, or PV cells, absorb sunlight, convert it into electricity, and route it into an energy grid or batteries for people to use.This single-purpose design is now getting an upgrade. A team of scientists in Saudi Arabia have devised a solar panel with a few extra features, providing not only electricity but clean water and food as well.This new prototype is described in a new study published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports Physical

  • Atmospheric river slamming Pacific Northwest; floods, 'very large' avalanches possible

    An "extreme" atmospheric river is barreling into the Pacific Northwest, and with it will come the threat of flooding and avalanches.

  • 500-pound black bear 'Hank the Tank' accused of breaking into 33 homes: '[It's] used to people and being fed year-round'

    Hank the Tank is a 500-pound black bear known for stealing food from people's homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.