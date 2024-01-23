‘The most significant quality-of-life opportunity for Utahns’: Why we are building The Point

The new year is an opportunity to reflect on past endeavors and establish goals for the future. As co-chairs of the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority, we have had the distinct honor and privilege to serve on the board overseeing redevelopment of the 600 acres of state-owned land in Draper known as The Point. As longtime Utahns who are raising our own families here, we are committed to ensuring this development benefits Utahns today and for many generations to come.

The Point is a mixed-use community that will create thousands of high-quality jobs, build much-needed housing, provide world-class shopping, retail and entertainment venues and offer premier recreational amenities. As we reflect on the historic milestones achieved in 2023, we are encouraged by how many Utahns have helped to make The Point.

The Point is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that is being built by Utahns for Utahns. We have heard from over 16,000 residents who participated via surveys, public meetings and open houses. As a current legislator and a former legislator, we have heard from numerous constituents that Utah needs more housing options, high-paying jobs and transportation choices. Uniquely positioned at the epicenter of the fastest-growing part of the state, close to major universities and nestled between Utah’s two most populous counties and job centers, The Point is designed to help address these pressing issues.

The site is already served by major roads such as Interstate 15, Bangerter Highway and Porter Rockwell Boulevard. Planned transit infrastructure includes a new FrontRunner station, bus service and an extension of TRAX through the site. The Point will be a critical component of the regional trail network, connecting the Jordan River Parkway Trail with the extensive trail system in the Draper foothills, including the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

The bold vision for The Point is only possible because of the hard work and dedication of many committed Utahns who helped to achieve two historic milestones in 2023. Our first milestone came with the toppling of the last guard tower, signaling completion of demolition for the 70-year-old prison facilities. We recycled over 76% of the total materials, which kept trucks off our highways and waste out of our landfills. All the concrete from the old buildings was crushed onsite and will be used to build new roads and lay the foundation of future buildings.

Our second milestone came with the signing of a landmark agreement with our private-sector partners, The Point Partners, for the first phase of redevelopment. These partners include local firms Colmena and Wadsworth Development Groups and nationally renowned Lincoln Property Company. The Point Partners bring a wealth of expertise and local experience and have committed to investing over $2.3 billion in private-sector funding in the first phase alone.

In 2024, Utahns can expect to see measurable progress at The Point as we move forward with the installation of backbone infrastructure such as roads and utilities. Construction of the first buildings is scheduled to start as early as 2025. In the coming years, the site that was previously isolated, closed and restricted will become open and accessible for all Utahns to enjoy.

Residents will be able to experience premier entertainment, dine at a diverse selection of restaurants, shop at world-class retailers and get around on a bike, scooter, bus, train or car. They can pursue high-quality careers and advance cutting-edge research. While The Point will be a hub of activity, with people coming and going from across the region, the state and even the world, Utahns can choose to live close to where they work if they want to.

The Point is arguably the most significant quality-of-life opportunity for Utahns in state history. As Utah undergoes unprecedented growth and change, The Point embodies the best Utah has to offer and we are deeply committed to working closely with Utahns to build a world-class community that our children and grandchildren will enjoy.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, and former Rep. Lowry Snow are co-chairs of The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority.