Most of Silicon Valley Bank bought by First Citizens, in latest bid to contain banking crisis, FDIC says

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
An entrance to a Silicon Valley Bank
An entrance to a Silicon Valley Bank Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

First Citizens Bank has agreed to purchase all of failed California lender Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans plus a big share of its assets, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said late Sunday. All 17 Silicon Valley Bank branches will open Monday as First Citizens banks, operating as "Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank," the FDIC said.

The purchase of SVB is the latest effort by federal regulators and private banks to stem the flight of cash from midsize lenders after the March 10 collapse of SVB, based in Santa Clara, and the subsequent teetering of San Francisco-based Signature Bank. The current banking crisis centers on regional banks with fewer in $250 billion assets, below the threshold of higher scrutiny by bank regulators. The FDIC said last week that New York Community Bancorp had agreed to buy "substantial all" of Signature Bank's deposits and some of its loans.

First Citizens, a regional lender based in Raleigh, North Carolina, will buy $119 billion in SVB deposits and $72 billion in loans, at a discount of $16.5 billion. Another $90 billion of SVB securities and other assets will remain under FDIC control. First Citizens, the 30th biggest U.S. bank with $109 billion in assets before the deal, will rise to No. 25, The Wall Street Journal reports. The FDIC said it will share First Citizens losses or potential gains from SVB's commercial loans, and forecast that SVB's collapse will cost the federal Deposit Insurance Fund about $20 billion.

"We look forward to building relationships with our new customers and positioning our company for continued success as we affirm our commitment to support the integrity of our nation's banking system," First Citizens CEO Frank Holding Jr. said in a news release.

You may also like

5 laugh-out-loud cartoons about Trump's possible indictment

Pope Francis updates sex abuse laws for Catholic Church

Jack Daniel's vs. a dog toy?

Recommended Stories

  • General Staff: Russia has lost 171,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

    Ukraine's General Staff reported on March 27 that Russia had also lost 3,595 tanks, 6,953 armored fighting vehicles, 5,493 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,638 artillery systems, 523 multiple launch rocket systems, 277 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,216 drones, and 18 boats.

  • US Vice President Harris promises greater investment for Africa

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that the United States will increase investment in Africa and help spur economic growth as she began a week long tour of the continent aimed at offering a counter to the influence of rival China. China has invested heavily in Africa in recent decades, including in infrastructure and resource development, while Russian influence has also grown, including through the deployment of troops from Russia's private military contractor Wagner Group to aid governments in several countries. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to strengthen ties with Africa, in part to offer an alternative to rival powers.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped spark a slump in the Swiss lender’s shares. Al Khudairy, who became chairman of Saudi National Bank in 20

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • This Indicator Is Near Its Highest Level Since 2000: Here's What It Could Mean for Stocks

    The S&P 500 is arguably the most widely followed index. The index is weighted by market cap, which means that the very biggest stocks have a more significant impact than others. The NYSE Composite Index isn't followed as much as the S&P 500 is.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect...

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Feds may throw struggling First Republic Bank a lifeline by expanding emergency lending program

    Federal authorities are reportedly considering an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program to help banks like First Republic Bank shore up their balance sheet.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.

  • Bond giants Pimco and Invesco are facing losses of hundreds of millions on rotten Credit Suisse debt

    Some of the biggest names in investing held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, which were marked down to zero by the Swiss regulator a week ago.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Quietly Changes — How It Affects Borrowers’ Debt

    The Biden administration has yet again quietly updated the timeline for borrowers seeking student loan forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according to reports. Student Loan Forgiveness:...