'Most sophisticated tunnel in history' found on Mexican border

AP

A tunnel that stretched more than 1,300 feet across the Mexican border has been discovered by federal agents who labelled it the “most sophisticated tunnel in US history”.

The unfinished tunnel was exposed by special agents in Arizona on Tuesday and was equipped with a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement.

The tunnel was detected prior to completion, and there was no access to the surface in the US, according to a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in US history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl E Landrum, acting chief patrol agent, Yuma Sector.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners – Homeland Security Investigations and state and local agencies to provide the best national security possible.”

Preliminary photographs reveal the passageway measures three feet wide and four feet high.

Federal agents found the tunnel after they detected a sinkhole along the border. After drilling down into the sinkhole site they found pieces of wood, water hoses and a void.

A specialised camera was then deployed 25 feet underground which revealed the tunnel.

“Despite the international pandemic, HSI and our law enforcement colleagues remain resilient and committed to pursue dangerous criminal transborder smuggling activities along the southwest border," said Scott Brown, special agent in charge of HSI Phoenix.

Read more

Trump could issue executive order on jobless benefits, evictions

US-Canada border to stay closed as New York extends quarantine rule

Trump condemns private Texas border wall built by his supporters

Lorry driver detained at Channel Tunnel with 150 kg of cannabis