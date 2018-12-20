The Most Spectacular Designer Christmas Trees to See This Season

There is perhaps no holiday symbol more recognizable than the Christmas tree. Even for those who don't celebrate the holiday, the sweet smell of sapling and crisp pine needles can bring joy and comfort this time of year. While tradition dictates that trees be strung with twinkle lights and adorned with ornaments, this holiday season, designers and florists alike are outfitting their trees in a variety of creative ways. Whether switching up the color or swapping out an evergreen altogether for something a bit more glam, these trees are just as chic as they are cheerful.

The Upper House, Hong Kong, designed by Michael Young

This year, The Upper House collaborates with Hong Kong–based industrial design artist Michael Young, who uses a traditional Chinese decorative technique called cloisonné to apply detailing to the steel.

Hôtel Costes, Paris, designed by Masomenos

The funky Spanish children's brand has been crafting Christmas trees for the French hotel since 2010, outfitting them with playful shapes attached by Velcro so they can be repositioned whenever the inspiration hits.

Public Hotel, New York, designed by Ian Schrager

With over 100 glowing LED orbs, programmed in different colors and patterns, Public is setting New York's Lower East Side aglow this holiday season.

Image courtesy of PUBLIC.

New York Edition, designed by Hank Willis Thomas’s collective For Freedoms

Lauren Chanel Patrick of Willis Thomas's collective, For Freedoms, has created a tree whose blue-and-white crystal ornaments evoke water droplets that appear to cascade down the tree.

Photo by Cesar Soto.

Galeries Lafayette, Paris

This year's tree at the famed Parisian department store consists of a wire frame affixed with gift boxes and ornaments, and is surrounded by strands of twinkle lights.

Photo by Thibaut Voisin.