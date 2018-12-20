The Most Spectacular Designer Christmas Trees to See This Season

There is perhaps no holiday symbol more recognizable than the Christmas tree. Even for those who don't celebrate the holiday, the sweet smell of sapling and crisp pine needles can bring joy and comfort this time of year. While tradition dictates that trees be strung with twinkle lights and adorned with ornaments, this holiday season, designers and florists alike are outfitting their trees in a variety of creative ways. Whether switching up the color or swapping out an evergreen altogether for something a bit more glam, these trees are just as chic as they are cheerful.
The Upper House, Hong Kong, designed by Michael Young
This year, The Upper House collaborates with Hong Kong–based industrial design artist Michael Young, who uses a traditional Chinese decorative technique called cloisonné to apply detailing to the steel.
Hôtel Costes, Paris, designed by Masomenos
The funky Spanish children's brand has been crafting Christmas trees for the French hotel since 2010, outfitting them with playful shapes attached by Velcro so they can be repositioned whenever the inspiration hits.
Public Hotel, New York, designed by Ian Schrager
With over 100 glowing LED orbs, programmed in different colors and patterns, Public is setting New York's Lower East Side aglow this holiday season.
New York Edition, designed by Hank Willis Thomas’s collective For Freedoms
Lauren Chanel Patrick of Willis Thomas's collective, For Freedoms, has created a tree whose blue-and-white crystal ornaments evoke water droplets that appear to cascade down the tree.
Galeries Lafayette, Paris
This year's tree at the famed Parisian department store consists of a wire frame affixed with gift boxes and ornaments, and is surrounded by strands of twinkle lights.
Claridges, London, designed by Diane von Furstenberg
Following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld, John Galliano, and Dolce & Gabbana's displays from years past, DvF has created a celestial trees that represents knowledge, peace, strength, and beauty, complete with over 8,000 silver leaves.
Four Seasons George V, Paris, designed by Jeff Leatham
Master floral designer and Four Seasons's creative director Jeff Leatham has crafted a sculptural white tree that splits lengthwise to reveal a golden glowing interior.
Moda Operandi, New York
Moda Operandi has turned its Madison boutique into a luxe winter wonderland complete with a pink tree and festive ornaments.
The Connaught, London, designed by Sir Michael Craig-Martin
The British artist lends his signature colorful palette to the tree, which is comprised of over 12,000 light bulbs that glow, fade, sparkle, and change color throughout the evening.
Le Royal Monceau, Paris, designed by Baptiste Pitou
Parisian floral artist Baptiste Pitou revives last year's upside-down trend, adorning the eye-catching tree with festive décor from top to bottom.
