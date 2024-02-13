Most state workers got a paid day off the snowstorm. We asked, 'What about remote work?'

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee issued an executive order giving the vast majority of state employees a paid day off on Tuesday ahead of the snowstorm.

Under the heading − "Declaration of Disaster Emergency" − the governor late Monday afternoon issued the executive order, which banned tractor-trailers from interstate highways and state roads until further notice, announced that all state offices would be closed on Tuesday and declared that all "non-essential personnel [would] be relieved from duty during this time."

"Essential personnel, as determined by their respective agencies, should report to work and/or remain at work," it said. (Of note, the tractor trailer ban was lifted at 2:26 p.m. when the snowstorm subsided.)

Employees notified at around 5 p.m. of state office closure

The notice about the closing of state offices went out to state employees from Jonathan Womer, the director of the Department of Administration, around 5 p.m., according to spokesman Derek Gomes.

By then, many state workers – who worked from home during the pandemic – had already left work at 4 p.m. without knowing they might want to take their computers and other work essentials home with them.

A plow cleans up midday in Barrington.

Asked why the McKee administration waited until so late in the day, and then chose to give state employees a paid day off, rather than invoking the option for them to take an accrued personal leave day under the state's adverse weather policy, spokeswoman Olivia DaRocha said:

"Given the timing of the storm and the anticipated snowfall, closure was necessary to ensure the safety of state employees."

"The decision was made late Monday afternoon and resulted in the Executive Order that was promulgated," she continued. "The timing of the decision ensured the most up-to-date information on the storm’s forecast impacts while providing employees as much notice as possible."

The state's adverse weather policy allows the closing of state offices, but it also allows the state to keep state offices open but "in consideration of the timing of the storm and to allow for employees to travel to or from work safely" it also allows the state to give workers the opportunity to stay home and "record such absence as either annual leave, personal leave, or leave without pay at the employee's option."

Neither the governor's office, nor the Department of Administration, answered why state employees were not told to work from home, rather than giving them a paid day off.

More: How was it crossing the Washington Bridge in the snowstorm? We made the trip.

Essential employees paid time-and-a-half or more to work

Gomes was unable to provide an estimate of how much the paid day off for most state workers would cost.

But he said "all essential employees (i.e., those employees required to work to carry out the critical business of the state while state offices are closed) will be compensated for all hours worked at the rate of time-and-a-half ... during the period of the state office closures."

"Essential employees who are part of the RI Brotherhood of Correctional Officers are paid double time-and-a-half based [on] agreement with the collective bargaining unit," he continued. "The actual cost needs to be calculated after the costs are incurred."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island state workers get paid day off for snowstorm