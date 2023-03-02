Most states have raised the minimum age for tobacco to 21. Could Kansas be next?

Kansas 18-year-olds may soon be barred from legally purchasing and using tobacco.

The Kansas House voted 68-53, Thursday, to raise the legal age for tobacco consumption from 18 to 21 in accordance with federal standards. The bill now moves to the Kansas Senate.

In 2019, Congress voted to raise the federal age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21. Though it is illegal under federal law for retailers to sell tobacco to individuals between the ages of 18 and 21, Kansas vendors do not have to comply because the state law sets the minimum age at 18.

Since 2019, 41 states have increased their minimum age to 21, but Kansas and Missouri have been persistent holdouts, according to the Centers for Disease Control. If the states do not change their laws this year they could lose federal funding for substance abuse.

Speaking on the House floor Thursday Rep. John Eplee, an Atchison Republican, pointed to cases of lung cancer that form because young people begin using tobacco between the ages of 18 and 21.

“This isn’t going to cure all the ills of tobacco use and addiction, I know that it’s not a perfect bill, but at least it raises the standard,” said Eplee, a family physician.

Bringing Kansas up to the federal standard impacts the state’s budget. According to the Kansas budget director, Adam Proffitt, The federal government could withhold $1.2 million in funding for enforcement if the state does not raise its age limit.

The bill saw some opposition from lawmakers who argued 18-year-olds should be treated as adults.

“I am not in favor of delaying adulthood. Today I choose to treat 18-year-olds and above as adults, adults who can vote and join the military,” a coalition of Republican lawmakers said in written explanation for their no vote.