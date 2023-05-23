Most stolen cars in UK revealed as thefts soar

Range Rover Velar

Land Rover has topped the list as the most stolen car in the UK, as fresh data reveals the number of car thefts has jumped by a quarter in the last year.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency shows that in the 12 months to March 2023, one in every hundred Land Rovers was stolen.

The data, obtained through Freedom of Information requests by Confused.com, found that Land Rovers were three times more likely to be stolen than a Mercedes-Benz, the brand second most sought after by thieves.

Of the 896,948 licensed Land Rovers in the country, 8,284 had been recorded as stolen, the equivalent of 924 thefts for every 100,000 Land Rovers in the UK, according to the data.

Land Rovers also accounted for six of the top 10 most stolen car models overall, with the Range Rover Velar R-Dyn the most sought out by criminals, with two in every hundred of the model ending up stolen.

For second place Mercedes-Benz, 323 cars per 100,000 are stolen, followed by Ford and BMW.

The data also revealed that black cars are most likely to disappear from the roads. A total of 18,000 black cars were stolen last year.

The West Midlands saw the most car thefts across the UK, with 251 out of every 100,000 cars taken, while Dyfed in Wales had the lowest rate of thefts, with just 22 per 100,000 vehicles were stolen.

It comes as new analysis from AA Insurance showed that the number of cars stolen last year leapt by 25 per cent.

The rate of thefts has soared over the last year, with analysis of crime data by AA Insurance showing that 130,389 cars had been stolen in 2022, up from 104,435 in 2021.

The insurance provider warned that thieves are becoming more sophisticated in the way they steal cars through the use of hi-tech methods to overcome enhanced vehicle security systems.

These include key cloning or relay theft, where transmitters are used to intercept the unique signal from cars and redirect it towards another transmitter that is then aimed towards the car. So sophisticated have the transmitters become that they can clone a key’s signal from outside of the house.

The rise in thefts was matched by an increase in the number of people that had seen possessions stolen from their cars, with 212,900 items stolen in 2022, compared to 193,647 stolen in 2021.

Gus Park, managing director for AA Insurance Services, said that the figures were in danger of “spiralling out of control”, which would have a massive impact on society and insurance premiums.

He said: “The rise in vehicle and residential thefts are worrying for everyone and highlights that security of both car and home are vitally important.

“We urge police chiefs and crime commissioners across the country to create an action plan to crack the case.”

AA Insurance is advising drivers to not leave valuables in their cars and use visible deterrents such as a steering wheel lock.

