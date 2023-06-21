Most Stolen Vehicle In Missouri: 2006 Ford F-Series

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A local radio DJ was shocked to learn this…

A lot of people apparently expect the most stolen vehicle in a geographical area to be something expensive and new, even though such cars are by nature rare. At least we think that’s why a DJ with a radio station in Missouri was shocked to learn the most stolen vehicle in his state is the 2006 Ford F-Series.

Doc Holliday with 100.9 The Eagle in a recent blog post showed his dismay that “an old truck” would be most attractive to thieves. The guy cites Gone In 60 Seconds (the horrible Nicholas Cage remake) for helping shape his perception of how car theft works, so at least he’s honest about living in fantasy instead of reality.

It’s no mistake the second and third most stolen vehicles in Missouri are the 2005 Chevy Silverado and 2001 Dodge Ram. Somehow, no Ferrari or Lamborghini cracked the top ten!

Older trucks are common, especially in states like Missouri, and so there are plenty to steal. This means as you learn how to get past the security features in them, which can be easier to defeat than investing $30,000 in a device to overcome modern ignition systems, you can make money off volume instead of just a few big scores.

See, people who own rare exotics usually park them in ultra-secure garages on properties with security gates and maybe even armed guards. Stealing something like that takes considerable skill and involves plenty of risk. It’s much easier to boost multiple older Ford F-150s a day.

The DJ said he thought the Camaro would top the list followed by the Mustang. Neither one appeared in the top ten, with options like the Nissan Altima, Chevy Malibu, and Ford Fusion filling in for those honors. That’s the sad reality of car theft.

