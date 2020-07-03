Make the most of summer with these nine Fourth of July sales







While you may have had to re-think your summer vacation plans, here's some good news — we've rounded up nine unique products on sale for the Fourth of July that can help make your summer a little more relaxed. As a special bonus, you'll save an extra 15% on these already-discounted deals if you spend $50 or more and 20% if you spend $75 or more. Just add the appropriate promo code, listed at the bottom of the article, to your cart during checkout.

evaLIGHT Plus: Personal Air Cooler, on sale for $128.99 (13% off)

This bestselling evaporative air cooler features enhanced leakage-proof systems and an eco-friendly design. Humidify, purify, and chill the air in rooms up to 45 square feet. The patented EvaBreeze Tech design prevents bacteria from spreading and only consumes 10 watts of electricity. Keep your home cool at a low price. As ACPulse.com says, "... for those times when you really don’t need to have [your AC] running at full blast then the EvaLIGHT by Evapolar may just be the solution you need."

Albaro Air Posture Corrector, on sale for $99.99 (16% off)

Months of living and working at home have wreaked havoc on many of our bodies. Albaro Air is here to save your spine and neck with this revolutionary posture corrector. The ergonomic air pressure cell molds to fit your body in order to realign your balance. The double shoulder bands ensure the corrector stays in place once you add the appropriate amount of air. Funded on Kickstarter at over $121,000 and on Indiegogo at over $127,00, Albaro Air is the buzz-worthy item you need to discover.