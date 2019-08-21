The Most Surprising Thing About Warren Buffett's Investing Strategy

For long-term-oriented investors, Warren Buffett is something of an icon. In less than seven decades, he took roughly $10,000 in seed capital and turned it into more than $79 billion in net worth.

However, Buffett hasn't needed fancy computers, technical analysis, or any quantitative analysis to figure out which stocks to buy. Rather, he's stuck to the simple investing strategy of looking for businesses that have sustainable competitive advantages, and buying those companies when he perceives them to be trading at a discount. Buffett has been the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) for nearly 50 years, and when he buys stock, he tends to hang on for years or decades at a time. The average top-10 holding of Berkshire Hathaway has been held for 7.5 years.

According to Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, Buffett's company had more than $208 billion in assets under management. Not to mention, Berkshire Hathaway has acquired about five dozen companies throughout the years from a variety of sectors and industries.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett at his company's annual stockholder meeting. Image source: The Motley Fool.

Buffett isn't a big fan of diversification -- if you know what you're doing

But the fact that Buffett has been successful simply buying and holding great businesses isn't the most surprising thing about his investing strategy. What's truly eye-opening is the lack of diversification in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

As of the end of June, Berkshire Hathaway owned a stake in 47 securities, some of which represent different classes of stock from the same company. Yet Buffett's portfolio was highly concentrated in three sectors, as well as five individual stocks.

Based on information aggregated by WhaleWisdom.com, 47.37% of the Oracle of Omaha's invested money is currently tied up in the financial sector. That probably shouldn't be a surprise, as big banks and insurers have been mainstays in Buffett's portfolio for decades. However, the 47.37% allocation in the second quarter of 2019 is the highest weighting the financial sector has been given in Berkshire's portfolio since the end of the third quarter 2006 (47.38%).

Information technology is the second largest holding in Buffett's portfolio, representing 24.2% of invested capital at the end of June. Dating back to the beginning of 2001, the 24.2% tied up in tech is the third highest weighting for Berkshire Hathaway in a single quarter, trailing just the 24.23% in Q1 2019, and 26.75% in Q3 2018.

Lastly, consumer staples made up 15.23% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, as of the end of the second quarter. Unlike financials and tech, Buffett's favorability toward consumer staples has waned to its lowest level in 18 years during the most recent quarter.

