The most surreal home bathroom exists — and it’s for sale in Texas. Take a peek

The phrase “custom designed” takes on a shiny new meaning when it comes to this estate that has landed on the real estate market in Arlington, Texas.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence — which is listed for $740,000 — has a typical Arlington exterior, with its pointed roof, light brick build, elongated rectangle windows all surrounded by lush greenery and exasperatingly tall trees.

Family room

But inside? Well, that’s a different story altogether.

Dining area

The interior has a very Dallas-meets-Los-Angeles sort of feel, with its dramatic high ceilings, light reflecting chandeliers, prismatic artwork, and LED lighting across 3,890 square feet. Despite that grandeur, nothing outshines the primary bathroom, which appears to be custom everything, including the dual sinks, bathtub, and rain shower that is grouted in 24k gold.

Bathroom

Yes, you read that right: gold grout.

Bathroom

Other features include:

Game room

Swimming pool

Remodeled kitchen

Natural lighting

Floor-to-ceiling fireplace

The house was even featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X account that showcases unique estates for sale, and people were split on whether it was fashionable or too much like somewhere Regina George would call home.

“I actually like this one. You can tell that the owner put a lot of love and personal design choices in. Can’t fault them for that,” one person expressed in the comment section on Facebook.

Bedroom

“I love it!! I adore the decorating style. You would never know how pretty it is from the outside,” another said.

“Just the bathtub is worth it to me,” someone noted.

Interior

“They FOR SURE have a sex dungeon in this house,” one person joked on X, formally known as Twitter.

“I’m surprised I don’t hate it,” another said.

Arlington is about 15 miles east of Fort Worth.

